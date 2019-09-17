Clark Lane reopens after deadly pedestrian crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Update 5:14 AM: Clark Lane is back open Tuesday between Woodland Springs and Hanover Boulevard after a deadly pedestrian crash.

Update 11:10 PM: Columbia Police have confirmed a woman is dead after a pedestrian crash on Clark Lane.

Lt. Robert Fox said the woman was walking on the road when she was hit by a car traveling eastbound. Fox said it was not clear as of Monday night whether she was walking in the driving lane or on the shoulder of the road. Fox said medics believed she was died at the scene of the crash.

"It's a pretty grim scene, but we'll be working on it for the next hour or so," Fox said.

A Columbia Police Department crash investigator is on scene and the road remains closed. The Boone County Sheriff's Department and Columbia Fire Department also helped at the scene.

Officers said the driver was still on scene and talking with police.

ORIGINAL: A road is closed in northeast Columbia for a pedestrian crash.

Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert around 10:30 p.m. that said Clark Lane was closed between Woodland Springs and Hanover Boulevard for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The alert encouraged drivers to find another route.

ABC 17 News has contacted the police and fire departments for more information.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.