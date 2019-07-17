Clark woman killed in Route F crash

One person died after a crash on Route F on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

One person died after a crash on Route F on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A Clark woman died in a Tuesday morning crash on Route F in Boone County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol in an online crash report said Antoinette L. Knight, 32, was killed when her 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer crashed into a barrier on a bridge over a creek. Knight was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Knight was driving southbound when she crossed the centerline, overcorrected and slammed into the bridge barrier, according to the report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boone County Fire crews responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. at Route F and Stidham Road. Route F will be closed for a while, fire officials said.

The road was closed after the crash but has since reopened.