SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Clark woman killed in Route F crash

Road was closed but has reopened

By:

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 08:02 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 05:56 PM CDT

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. - A Clark woman died in a Tuesday morning crash on Route F in Boone County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol in an online crash report said Antoinette L. Knight, 32, was killed when her 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer crashed into a barrier on a bridge over a creek. Knight was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Knight was driving southbound when she crossed the centerline, overcorrected and slammed into the bridge barrier, according to the report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Live playback of the scene can be found in the player below:

 

Boone County Fire crews responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m. at Route F and Stidham Road. Route F will be closed for a while, fire officials said. 

The road was closed after the crash but has since reopened. 

 

 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Another scorcher Friday, Saturday... Cool down in sight

    Another scorcher Friday, Saturday... Cool down in sight

Recommended Stories

Top Videos