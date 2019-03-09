CNCA hosts meeting to discuss community issues

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Central Neighborhood Citizens Alliance addressed several issues at a meeting Saturday.

According to a news release, the group talked about the following topics:

Crime, Community Policing

Downzoning, Density, Overlays

Stormwater, Sewer Infrastructure

Sidewalks, Streets, Traffic, Parking

Affordable Housing, Homelessness, Housing Insecurity, Short Term Rentals, Vacant Properties

Members of the alliance sat at different tables, allowing people to come speak to them about whatever topics they wished to speak about. Topics other than the ones listed on the news release were welcome.

"We have a number of ongoing issues," said Zandra de Araujo, one of the CNCA members in attendance. "I think in our neighborhood association I can speak for ongoing infrastructure issues."

De Araujo specified issues with sewers flooding into homes.

"There's been a lot of similar concerns," she said.

De Araujo said she hopes the meeting gives people of the community a louder voice in the city.

The meeting was held at the Daniel Boone Regional Library from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.