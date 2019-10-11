Cole County assessor files lawsuit against man he allegedly assaulted

Christopher Estes

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - Cole County Assessor Chris Estes has filed a lawsuit over property lines against a man he is accused of assaulting, according to court records.

According to court documents, Estes and his wife own an easement that runs across Danny and Nancy Schaffer's property on Moreau River Lane. Documents detail several disputes where the Esteses claim the Schaffers put cut trees on the easement in 2018 and threatened to put up a fence on the easement. The lawsuit claims the Schaffers took issue with the Esteses parking their vehicles on and mowing the easement.

The Esteses are asking the court to prevent the defendants from blocking the easement and to outline each side's respective rights under the easement.

Estes was charged with fourth-degree assault for allegedly hitting Schaffer in June over a "civil issue over the property lines between the two parties," according to a probable cause statement.

There is an arraignment scheduled in that case Oct. 24.

Judge Jon Beetem recused himself on Thursday from presiding over the lawsuit.