Cole County Collector warns of new property scam

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - Cole County Collector of Revenue Larry Vincent said his office has been receiving calls regarding a scam asking residents of Cole County to pay upwards of $80 for property information they can get for free.

According to Vincent, scammers are contacting new home buyers by mail with a seemingly legitimate solicitation offering to send a copy of their property deed and other information deemed a "property profile."

However, Vincent said these are documents that are available for free through the Cole County Collector's office.

People should not give any property or bank account information to anyone soliciting information over the phone.

Vincent said a company called "Property Profiles Incorporated" is sending out a letter by mail that is titled "Recorded Deed Notice."

Vincent said the office has been receiving calls from tax payers concerned with the validity of the mail.

"The third party is basically wanting people to send them $86 for information that they're actually going to our websites and getting the information off of," Vincent said. I:n my opinion that's somewhat of a scam because they're charging people for information that they can get for free or for very little."

Anyone with questions should call county offices such as the collector, recorder or assessor's office.

"The only thing you should have to pay for is if you want a copy of your deed — you would have to pay the recorder and its pretty minimal," Vincent said.

Vincent recommends going to midmogis.org to find the public information on your property.