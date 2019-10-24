COLE COUNTY, Mo. - The Cole County Sheriff's Office announced it's checking on registered sex offenders on Halloween.

Deputies said they will be going around Jefferson City and the county on Halloween night to make sure sex offenders are complying with state law.

The law requires offenders to avoid all Halloween-related contact with children and stay inside their homes between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. They are required to post a sign on their home stating, "No candy or treats at this residence." Offenders must turn off all outside lights after 5 p.m. Violation of these rules is a Class A misdemeanor.

Deputies will make contact with each offender and verify their required information. Offenders not home will be investigated, according to the department.

You can check out the Missouri sex offender registry before the annual holiday.