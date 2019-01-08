SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Cole County leaders approve $87M budget for 2019

By:

Posted: Jan 08, 2019 02:07 PM CST

Updated: Jan 08, 2019 02:07 PM CST

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - After weeks of work, Cole County commissioners gave final approval Tuesday to the 2019 spending plan to fund the various county departments.

The total amount of planned expenditures matched the projected revenue at $86,926,897, and increase of more than $3 million over the 2018 budget.

Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman said the commission always anticipates zero percent growth and members work to be good stewards of the county's tax dollars.

Some of the appropriations include $1.7 million for the Sheriff's Department, $1.3 million for the prosecuting attorney's office and $1.5 million for the Health Department.

A breakdown of the 2019 budget tables can be seen by following this link.

The full 2019 Cole County budget document can be viewed by following this link.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2018 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Tuesday, January 8 Afternoon Weather

    Tuesday, January 8 Afternoon Weather

Recommended Stories

Top Videos