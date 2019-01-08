Cole County leaders approve $87M budget for 2019

Cole County officials will soon look at job pay county-wide

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - After weeks of work, Cole County commissioners gave final approval Tuesday to the 2019 spending plan to fund the various county departments.

The total amount of planned expenditures matched the projected revenue at $86,926,897, and increase of more than $3 million over the 2018 budget.

Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman said the commission always anticipates zero percent growth and members work to be good stewards of the county's tax dollars.

Some of the appropriations include $1.7 million for the Sheriff's Department, $1.3 million for the prosecuting attorney's office and $1.5 million for the Health Department.

A breakdown of the 2019 budget tables can be seen by following this link.

The full 2019 Cole County budget document can be viewed by following this link.