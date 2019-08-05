Cole County officials meet to discuss state of criminal justice

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Cole County's Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee convened Monday morning in the Jefferson City Police Department's training room to discuss and analyze the state of criminal justice.

The committee is sponsored by the presiding judge of the 19th Judicial Circuit and the Cole County Commission.

Representatives from JCPD, the Cole County Sheriff's Department, the County Commission, the Jefferson City Council, the circuit court, the county's pretrial services division, Capitol Police, probation and parole, the city and county prosecutor's offices and other agencies and departments were in attendance.

Jefferson City Councilman Mark Schreiber said these monthly meetings allow the law enforcement agencies to have better open communication.

The Justice Reinvestment Initiative was part of Monday's discussion. The committee also discussed the county's response to House Bill 192, which concerns the payment of fees by offenders and the procedure by which they are processed.