Cole County Presiding Judge retiring

Full interview with judge Pat Joyce

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 08:54 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 08:55 PM CDT

JEFFERSON City, Mo. - Cole County Presiding Circuit Court Judge Pat Joyce announced she won't seek reelection after her term is up.

Joyce's retirement comes after 26 years serving as a judge. Since 2003, Joyce has been the presiding judge in the 19th District. She has served over numerous cases in her tenure. Joyce's term ends after December 2020.

We spoke with Joyce Thursday about the future of the Circuit Court and about her career as a judge.

