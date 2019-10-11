Cole County Presiding Judge retiring

Pat Joyce Cole County presiding Circuit Court judge won't run for reelection after her term is up.

Pat Joyce Cole County presiding Circuit Court judge won't run for reelection after her term is up.

Previous Reporting Appeals Court issues ruling in Rob Sanders case

JEFFERSON City, Mo. - Cole County Presiding Circuit Court Judge Pat Joyce announced she won't seek reelection after her term is up.

Joyce's retirement comes after 26 years serving as a judge. Since 2003, Joyce has been the presiding judge in the 19th District. She has served over numerous cases in her tenure. Joyce's term ends after December 2020.

We spoke with Joyce Thursday about the future of the Circuit Court and about her career as a judge.