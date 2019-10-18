Cole County school districts respond to state's APR findings

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Two superintendents of Cole County school districts shared their reactions to the annual performance report released Wednesday by The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

"We are pleased with our APR results, but with any data related to student performance, it is important to analyze the data to see where improvement is needed," said Cole R-1 Superintendent Perry Gorrell. "Because of the new Missouri Learning Standards and test, it will take time to align our curriculum vertically to meet the needs of these new standards."

"We'll keep moving forward, but we know that we're mirroring the state and the 'approaching' category is a positive, but again, there's a long way to go in that culture of continuous improvement that we feel positive about," said Jefferson City School District Superintendent Larry Linthacum.

ABC 17 News contacted the superintendents of Blair Oaks R-2 and Cole County R-V but did not receive an immediate response.