Cole County Sheriff: Man arrested in connection with abandoned corpse

Sheriff tweeted Saturday night

Posted: Jul 06, 2019 10:24 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 10:47 PM CDT

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - The Cole County Sheriffs' Office arrested Sandy Ray Gallaspie, according to a tweet on Saturday night. 

Sheriff John Wheeler tweeted at 9:55 p.m. on Saturday that Gallaspie has been caught, and they will release further information tomorrow.

 

 

Officials were searching for Gallaspie in connection with the finding of human remains in Cole County.

ABC17 News previously reported that Gallaspie faced at least three warrants for his arrest related to three separate criminal cases in Cole and Callaway counties, according to online court records.

Check back for updates on this developing story.


