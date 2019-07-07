Cole County Sheriff: Man arrested in connection with abandoned corpse

Police search for Sandy Ray Gallaspie in connection with the finding of human remains in Cole County.

COLE COUNTY, Mo. - The Cole County Sheriffs' Office arrested Sandy Ray Gallaspie, according to a tweet on Saturday night.

Sheriff John Wheeler tweeted at 9:55 p.m. on Saturday that Gallaspie has been caught, and they will release further information tomorrow.

After running down several leads, we were able to locate and arrest Sandy Gallespie. We will release further tomorrow. — Sheriff John Wheeler (@SheriffWheeler) July 7, 2019

Officials were searching for Gallaspie in connection with the finding of human remains in Cole County.

ABC17 News previously reported that Gallaspie faced at least three warrants for his arrest related to three separate criminal cases in Cole and Callaway counties, according to online court records.

