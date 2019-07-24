Columbia again considers regulating drink specials

FreeImages.com/jeremy sanders

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The city of Columbia is again considering regulation of drink specials, considering an ordinance that would prohibit them outright.

The ordinance states that after 9 p.m. each day until 1:30 a.m., employees at establishments that sell alcohol cannot "sell, offer to sell or deliver an alcoholic beverage to any person for consumption on the licensed premises at no cost or at a reduced or special price which is less than the normal retail price established by the licensee for the alcoholic beverage."

Draft of Columbia drink specials ban

The ordinance refers to "reduced or special price" as:

An unlimited number of servings of alcoholic beverages for one fixed price, cover charge, entry fee or donation;

The sale of more than one alcoholic beverage for the price of one alcoholic beverage;

The sale of an alcoholic beverage at a price less than or equal to the licensee's cost to purchase the alcohol;

The sale of an alcoholic beverage to a defined classification of individuals for a different cost than the cost to other patrons;

Free samples or tastings of any alcoholic beverage; or

An increase in the volume of the alcoholic beverage contained in a serving without increasing proportionately the normal retail price for such alcoholic beverage based on the increased volume.

The city first started looking into an ordinance change in May 2016.

The city will host an interested parties meeting at City Hall starting at 3 p.m. Monday.