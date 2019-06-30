Pixabay

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Drivers in Columbia and Jefferson City can expect to see a lot of impacts on the road during Fourth of July celebrations.

Columbia's Fire in the Sky and Jefferson City's Salute to America will have several roads closed.

Columbia's Fire in the Sky road closures to watch out for:

Fireworks are set to begin at 9:15 p.m.

They will be launched from the field south of Lucky's parking lot.

Fourth Street will be closed from Locust to Cherry starting at 1 p.m.

Second Street will be closed southeast bound to Providence starting at 3 p.m.

Cherry Street westbound from Providence will be closed to through traffic starting at 3 p.m.

starting at 3 p.m. Locust will be closed westbound from Providence to Fifth Street beginning at 7 p.m.

Providence will be closed from Elm to Broadway starting at 8:30 p.m.

Police will be guiding traffic and pedestrians after the show. Here's a link for more details on Columbia's celebration.

Jefferson City's Salute to America road closures to watch out for:

Flooding issues could continue to impact drivers in North Jefferson City. Leaders said to expect last minute changes.

There's a July 3rd carnival and parade. Fireworks are set to go off at 9:40 p.m. on the 4th.

High Street: from Adams to Broadway

Capitol Avenue: from Main Street to Adams Street

Madison Street: from Wall Way Alley to State Street

Monroe Street: from Wall Way Alley to State Street

Washington: from Wall Way to West High

Circle drive around the Capitol Building

Salute has partnered with programs from the St. Peter's Church. They are offering paid and VIP parking in their lots on July 3 and 4.

Drivers coming from the east, State East Parking Garage off State Street at Monroe Street will be offering parking spaces.

Drivers coming from the west, West State Parking Garage off of Main Street will have parking.

All state and city lots are available for free parking as well.

Here's a link to Salute's website.