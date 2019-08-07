Columbia authorities confirm gunshot wound response

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Multiple law enforcement and emergency agencies responded to a central Columbia neighborhood Tuesday night.

Columbia Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer confirmed the department responded to a report of a gunshot wound around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Dysart Street.

ABC 17 News crews spotted Columbia police, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Columbia fire crews and MU Health Care EMS teams convene in the 300 block of Dysart St. just before 9:30 p.m.

At least one person was transported from the scene in an ambulance.

Law enforcement agencies did not close off the area as a crime scene.

All personnel cleared the scene by 9:45 p.m.

Fraizer did not have any other information on the scene.

