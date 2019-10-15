SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Columbia business damaged after homecoming weekend

No arrests after police respond to area

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 09:59 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 01:22 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - No arrests were made after a downtown Columbia barbershop said its building was damaged over the weekend.

M. Boss Barber and Salon posted on Sunday a window was broken after partying on 9th Street on Saturday. The Facebook page updated the post and said the business owner's husband replaced the missing glass with a piece of wood.

 

A Columbia police spokesman said officers responded to the area just before midnight on Saturday. According to CPD, no arrests were made after officers arrived on scene. It's unclear if CPD is still investigating the incident.

Neighboring businesses to M. Boss are asking patrons if they have any information on what happened over the weekend.

 

