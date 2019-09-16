Columbia cancels curbside recycling Monday due to staffing shortage

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The City of Columbia canceled curbside recycling pickup on Monday due to a staffing shortage with Columbia Solid Waste Utility.

The city is short 22 employees, according to a news release from the city.

The Solid Waste Utility currently has nine refuse collector positions vacant, and there are an additional nine staff members unavailable due to injury or illness and four not available for other reasons, the release said.

The city said it will focus on trash collection first with the staffing it does have and will make recycling collection a second priority.

"At this time, it is too early to know if it will be possible to run the recycling routes a day behind normal collection schedule or if additional cancellations will be required this week," the release said.