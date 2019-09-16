SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Columbia cancels curbside recycling Monday due to staffing shortage

Shortage of 22 employees reported

By:

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 01:24 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:24 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The City of Columbia canceled curbside recycling pickup on Monday due to a staffing shortage with  Columbia Solid Waste Utility.

The city is short 22 employees, according to a news release from the city.

The Solid Waste Utility currently has nine refuse collector positions vacant, and there are an additional nine staff members unavailable due to injury or illness and four not available for other reasons, the release said.

The city said it will focus on trash collection first with the staffing it does have and will make recycling collection a second priority. 

"At this time, it is too early to know if it will be possible to run the recycling routes a day behind normal collection schedule or if additional cancellations will be required this week," the release said. 

