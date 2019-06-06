SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Columbia ceremony honors 75th anniversary of D-Day

Commencement starts at 11 a.m. at the courthouse

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 10:36 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 11:48 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Veterans were honored on the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Boone County Courthouse.

Retired and active duty service members participated in a wreath-laying ceremony.

The ceremony started at 11 a.m., which is 5 p.m. in Normandy, France. At that time 75 years ago, the U.S. troops and allies had secured all landing beaches.

The United States Exercise Tiger Foundation's Director Susan Haines said the men who fought "became men that day."

