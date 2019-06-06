Columbia ceremony honors 75th anniversary of D-Day

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Veterans were honored on the 75th anniversary of D-Day at the Boone County Courthouse.

Retired and active duty service members participated in a wreath-laying ceremony.

Watch a playback of a live video stream of the event in the player below

The ceremony started at 11 a.m., which is 5 p.m. in Normandy, France. At that time 75 years ago, the U.S. troops and allies had secured all landing beaches.

The United States Exercise Tiger Foundation's Director Susan Haines said the men who fought "became men that day."