Columbia changing trash pickup schedule for summer

Courtesy: City of Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility is set to implement a new summer schedule for trash pickup in the summer.

The change is scheduled to start on Monday. Residents must have their trash on the curb no later than 6:30 a.m. The earliest people can set their trash out will be 4 p.m the day before.

Officials said this will be the schedule every summer, between Memorial Day and Labor Day, going forward. The goal is to keep crews out of the afternoon heat and avoid heat-related injury or illness.

City officials told ABC 17 News in the past the city waited until a heat advisory was issued before changing the pickup schedule. City officials said they feel this plan will be more effective.