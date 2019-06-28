Columbia city auditor switches positions months into job

Carey Bryce

Columbia's internal auditor has switched positions just four months into the job.

ABC 17 News confirmed that Carey Bryce moved into a new role as business analyst for the city, according to city spokesman Steve Sapp. Bryce took the new job June 17, working now in the information technology department.

Bryce started in February as the city's internal auditor, a position that has caught the attention of the Columbia City Council. The council and several citizen groups have discussed the possibility of a state audit of city finances, which could cost $750,000 to $1 million.

Sapp said a business analyst will help departments and divisions review major projects for efficiency and savings, while also recommending any possible software it needs to get the job done.

Interim City Manager John Glascock does not plan on filling the internal auditor role until a permanent city manager is hired, Sapp said. Glascock has taken a similar position on the police chief job.

The council passed an audit policy at its meeting June 17, which led to a larger discussion with Bryce about the role of the internal auditor. Bryce told the council she felt the city needed at least two or three more staff members working on audits, rather than the one internal auditor it currently had budgeted.

Mayor Brian Treece, who has long supported a performance audit of the city, said the opening of the internal auditor position will make the city manager job more attractive. The city council is still considering applicants for the position.