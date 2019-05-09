COLUMBIA (Mo). - The Columbia City Council held a closed door meeting Wednesday to discuss the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of particular employees.

Even though the meeting was closed to the public, Columbia Mayor Brian Treece did make time to briefly speak with media afterward.

The mayor said much of the meeting was the council's first chance to review possible candidates for the city manager position. The position has been left open since former city manager Mike Matthes resigned in November 2018.

Treece said there is no deadline as the city moves forward, but he hopes to have someone by the end of June.

The city has been using the help of a search firm in this endeavor, which Treece called "invaluable."

"They help make sure that the names and the resumes that we saw were qualified, that they had experience," Mayor Treece said, "the financial experience, the educational experience qualifications that we need for that city manager candidate to be successful in Columbia"

The position is currently being held by interim city manager John Glascock, who was deputy city manager.