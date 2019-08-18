Columbia City Council to host property tax hearing

KMIZ

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia City Council will host a public hearing Monday in regards to the 2019 property tax rate.

According to the council memo, the tax rate will decrease to $0.4075 per $100. Originally, the rate was set at $0.41 per $100.

This comes per the certification of the Office of the Missouri State Auditor.

According to the council memo, the city levies property taxes to support operations of basic series in the General Fund. The city collected about $8.5 million in property taxes in the 2019 fiscal year.

This tax decrease would support the proposed 2020 city budget.

According to the memo, these property taxes make up about 10 percent of the total General Fund revenue.