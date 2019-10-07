Columbia City Council to review dog breed ban report, take up conversion therapy ban

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A report on dog breed-specific legislation and a vote on a conversion therapy ban are among the items on the agenda for Monday's Columbia City Council meeting.

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is scheduled to present its report on breed-specific legislation to the council. The department was asked in September to look into similar legislation from across the state along with reported dog bites.

Report for Columbia City Council on dog breed bans

According to the report, the health department does not endorse breed-specific legislation and encourages the council to focus on responsible pet ownership, regardless of breed.

The city council will also vote on whether to amend a city ordinance to ban conversion therapy from being used on children in Columbia. The controversial practice aims to change an individual's sexual orientation.

The amendment includes a ban on all types of conversion or reparative therapy on children under the age of 18.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.