Columbia considering charging for parking at airport

Columbia considering charging customers for parking at COU

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The city of Columbia is considering charging for parking at the Columbia Regional Airport.

The money collected from airport parking would increase transit funding for the city. According to a rider feedback survey cited in the city's budget presentation, riders believe transit needs are not being met.

The city is suggesting charging $3 per day to park at COU. If 240 spaces were filled every day for a year, the city would make $262,800 for the transit division.

If the city decides to charge for parking at the airport, it would require a budget amendment.

The idea to charge customers parking fees at the airport was already in the Terminal Finance Plan to help fund the construction of the second terminal.

For the terminal project, the city hopes to charge $5 per day to park at the airport starting in fiscal year 2022. The idea was presented July 15 at a City Council work session.

Michael Novak, a Columbia resident, frequently flies out of COU for business. He said he wouldn't mind paying for parking because it could help fund infrastructure or other needs the city has.

"It might help people value the airport a little bit more and where they are parking and maybe treat it with a little more respect," Novak said.

He said some of his friends usually choose other airports instead of COU and this could have some impact of other flyers decisions. "If somebody has pay more money for something, usually people have something negative to say about it, but you have to think what it's being used for."

The City Council will discuss the idea at it's public budget work session tomorrow at 9 a.m. at City Hall.