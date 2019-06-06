Columbia continues search for city manager

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia City Council held a closed door meeting Thursday in the Howard Municipal Building. The topic of the meeting was not clear, but according to the agenda, council members met to discuss 'the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of a particular employees by a public governmental body.'

The city is still searching for a city manager to take the place of Interim City Manager John Glascock.

Former City Manager Mike Matthes resigned from his position on Nov. 20, 2018. Matthes tendered his resignation in a one-line email to the city council.

In February, the city brought in consultants to stakeholders in the search to fill the position. At that time, consultants were looking to make an offer to a candidate by mid-May and have that person begin the job on July 1.

Columbia Mayor Brian Treece previously told ABC 17 News there is no deadline as the city moves forward in the search, but he hopes to have someone in the position by the end of June.