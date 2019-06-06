SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Columbia continues search for city manager

City Council held closed meeting Thursday

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 11:04 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 11:04 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia City Council held a closed door meeting Thursday in the Howard Municipal Building. The topic of the meeting was not clear, but according to the agenda, council members met to discuss 'the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of a particular employees by a public governmental body.' 

The city is still searching for a city manager to take the place of Interim City Manager John Glascock. 

Former City Manager Mike Matthes resigned from his position on Nov. 20, 2018. Matthes tendered his resignation in a one-line email to the city council. 

In February, the city brought in consultants to stakeholders in the search to fill the position. At that time, consultants were looking to make an offer to a candidate by mid-May and have that person begin the job on July 1. 

Columbia Mayor Brian Treece previously told ABC 17 News there is no deadline as the city moves forward in the search, but he hopes to have someone in the position by the end of June.

 

Copyright © 2019 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Thursday June 6 Morning Weather Video

    Thursday June 6 Morning Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos