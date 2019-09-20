Columbia continues to grapple with deadly gun violence

Columbia police investigate a shooting Aug. 26 on Typhoon Court. [ABC 17 News]

Columbia police investigate a shooting Aug. 26 on Typhoon Court. [ABC 17 News]

COLUMBIA, Mo. - More than two months have passed since Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones promised a crackdown on gun violence.

But the shootings continue, including the deaths of three people in the past week.

During a discussion of gun crimes with radio station KFRU's Mark Mills in July, Jones said "you are going to have more effective law enforcement in Boone County."

"As we work together we are going to target those people (who are responsible for shots fired) so that they are no longer a threat to those people that want to live peaceful here," Jones told Mills.

Since June 26, ABC 17 News has reported on 16 shootings, with no arrests being made in most cases. Those include four deaths -- three in which investigators suspect foul play and one that is currently classified as a death investigation.

No arrests have been made in connection with the latest deaths -- the killings of Nadria Wright and E'Quan Spain last weekend and the death of Kejuane Marshae Johnson.

Check back or watch ABC 17 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for more on this story.