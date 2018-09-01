Columbia council to discuss budget cuts possible changes to utility billing

Columbia budget cuts

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Proposed amendments to next year's city budget include over $1 million dollars of combined cuts to several city departments, as well $2 million from the general fund. A main goal of the proposal is to find the funds necessary to give raises to city employees.

Recent reports have found the city is struggling to keep salaries competitive with other areas.

Another proposed change is to the utility billing system. Jim Windsor, a former director of Columbia Water & Light, says the plans are "very poorly designed."

Documents attached to the agenda of the upcoming council meeting show that some of the proposals include an increase in rate for customers who use significantly more water in the summer. Windsor said residential customers would likely see no change, but some businesses would be charged thousands more.

"For a lot of customers there will be no impact at all, but for some customers there will be a large impact," Windsor said.

Windsor also said that department-wide raises may discourage the best employees. I think they're encouraging lazy work," Windsor said. "I know there are very good employees, and I know there are other employees that really would be better if they didn't work [with the city]."