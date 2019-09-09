Columbia councilman pleads not guilty to criminal charge

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia City Council member pleaded not guilty Monday to a criminal charge alleging he misused his office.

Online court records show an arraignment was scheduled at the Boone County courthouse for Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas. Records said Thomas' attorney waived his arraignment and entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

Thomas is charged with trying to strike a deal with a developer in November in exchange for his support for a subdivision project. Thomas wanted the developer to give about $40,000 to the Columbia Community Land Trust, which builds affordable homes for low-income people.

The project never went before the council for a vote.

Thomas reported himself to the Missouri Ethics Commission after City Attorney Nancy Thompson told him his actions might be illegal. He also disclosed the matter publicly and apologized to his constituents.