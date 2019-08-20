Columbia councilman's company applies for medical marijuana facility

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia city councilman is a partner in a company that applied for multiple medical marijuana licenses on Monday.

Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp is a partner in the company Crossing Paths, which applied for applications through the Department of Health and Senior Services for a dispensary, cultivation and infusion and manufacturing, Trapp said. Monday was the final day to apply for marijuana facility licenses.

"Our mission is to bring together the highest quality medical cannabis products with best practices in harm reduction and chronic disease management," Trapp wrote in an email.

Columbia Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp .

Columbia Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp .

Trapp has abstained from multiple votes during Columbia City Council meetings involving medical marijuana facilities, including Monday night's vote on medical marijuana business licensing regulations. The licensing regulations passed at Monday's meeting in a 5-1 vote.

The application process for medical marijuana facilities closed on Monday, and there were more than 2,100 applicants, according to the DHSS.

Trapp is the former director of Phoenix Health Programs in Columbia, a company which helps clients with substance abuse problems. He has also been a longtime supporter of medical marijuana, including advocating for it as a city council member.

A spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Tuesday that getting information about the application would take a few days.