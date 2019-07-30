Columbia creek tests positive for chlorine

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia creek tested positive for chlorine, according to city officials.

The Columbia Fire Department was called to Bear Creek near Oakland Aquatic Center on July 13. Firefighters conducted a field test and discovered chlorine and dead fish in two areas of the creek. Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer said the department contacted the Parks and Recreation Department.

Mike Griggs, the director of Parks and Recreation, said the city along with the fire department, inspected the aquatic center for leaks and could not find any. Griggs said right now the city cannot determine the source of the chlorine, but that it was not there anymore. The city will continue to monitor the situation, Griggs said.