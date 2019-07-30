SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Columbia creek tests positive for chlorine

Dead fish found in creek

By:

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 07:03 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 07:03 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia creek tested positive for chlorine, according to city officials.

The Columbia Fire Department was called to Bear Creek near Oakland Aquatic Center on July 13. Firefighters conducted a field test and discovered chlorine and dead fish in two areas of the creek. Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer said the department contacted the Parks and Recreation Department.

Mike Griggs, the director of Parks and Recreation, said the city along with the fire department, inspected the aquatic center for leaks and could not find any. Griggs said right now the city cannot determine the source of the chlorine, but that it was not there anymore. The city will continue to monitor the situation, Griggs said.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Lower temperatures and humidity this week

    Lower temperatures and humidity this week

Recommended Stories

Top Videos