Columbia crews battle structure fire on Vandiver

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia firefighters responded to a fire inside a garage on Vandiver Dr. on Sunday.

Jerry Jenkins, an assistant fire chief with the Columbia Fire Department, told ABC 17 News around 3:30 p.m. that the fire was put out. Crews were working to get smoke out of the building and check for hotspots, Jenkins said.

A car caught fire inside the garage, according to the fire marshal on scene. It's not clear what sparked the flames. No injuries were reported.

In a tweet, the city fire department said their crews reported heavy smoke coming from a structure at 1800 Vandiver Dr. before 3 p.m.

ABC 17 News crews on scene saw several fire trucks and police officers on scene.