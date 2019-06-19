Columbia eatery handed 10 violations

COLUMBIA, MO. - Bubblecup Tea Zone's location on Grindstone Parkway on Friday had its first routine inspection since it opened.

During that visit, Columbia/Boone County Health Department inspectors gave the eatery five critical and five non-critical violations.

The 10 violations total were the most out of any establishment inspected since June 12.

The Grindstone location is Bubblecup's second in Columbia -- the other is on Ninth Street downtown.

An employee at Bubblecup on Ninth Street told ABC 17 News they should be getting an inspection around the end of June.

Boone County inspections June 12-June 19

Restaurants inspected since June 12

Bubblecup Tea Zone (Grindstone Parkway): 6/14, all critical violations were corrected by an inspection on 6/17.

Five critical violations: Potentially hazardous foods did not have a date marked on them (these foods were thrown away at the time of the inspection), food contact surfaces were not washed, rinsed and sanitized every four hours, raw chicken was stored above ready-to-eat foods in the reach-in cooler, no paper towels at the front hand-washing station and utensils and food contact items were not sanitized before using them.

Five non-critical violations: Sanitizing rags were not stored in sanitizing buckets, single-service items were not stored correctly, employee was not using the designated hand sink to wash their hands, food found on the floor in storage areas and paper towels were not dispensed to limit contamination of service items.

I-70 Eagle Stop: 6/18

One critical violation: Ice buildup on water line in the soda cooler was dripping on drinks that were for sale in the store. The inspection report said drinks with evidence of contamination from the water line were thrown away at the time of the inspection.

Two non-critical violations: Ceiling tile shows evidence of water damage and ice build-up on water line in the soda cooler. The inspection report said these two non-critical violations will be repaired by October.

Eagles Lodge: 6/13, all critical violations were corrected by an inspection on 6/17.

Three critical violations: Mold in the ice machine, no soap at the hand sink and dishes were not sanitized after washing them and before using them (the last two critical violations were corrected during the inspection).

One non-critical violation: Plastic utensils were stored incorrectly.

Campus Bar & Grill: 6/14, all critical violations were corrected by an inspection on 6/17.

Two critical violations: Dirty microwave and dirty towels kept under beer bottles.

Six non-critical violations: Large accumulation of grease and food debris throughout the kitchen on the floors and walls, food debris also found on the floor of a cooler, dust accumulation in vents throughout the facility, ice scoop stored in the ice bin at the bar (management removed this at the time of the inspection), debris found behind a gold game machine and inspectors found a hole in the wall. The inspection note said " violations regarding kitchen and walk-in cooler deep cleaning, dust accumulation in vents, and hole in wall near large bar entrance will need to be corrected by Oct. 2019. "

Houlihan's: 6/18

Two critical violations: Raw beef stored over seafood and employees were using a hand sink for other purposes than hand washing.

Five non-critical violations: Employee drink was on a prep table, microwave handle was 'repaired' with duct tape, improper storage of personal items, sanitizing rags were not stored in sanitizing buckets, missing crate air vent near dish washing area.

Old Hawthorne Pool Snack Bar: 6/18, follow-up scheduled on 6/20

Two critical violations: Slime mold in the ice machine and no towels at the hand sink.

Noodles & Company (Conley Road): 6/17, follow-up inspection scheduled for 6/18.

Two critical violations: The soda machine dispenser was heavily soiled and the hand sink was improperly used as a dump sink.

Casey's (Rangeline): 6/12

One critical violation: Mold buildup on the coffee creamer dispenser

Two non-critical violations: Dust buildup on vent fans, ceiling tile above the cooler section shows evidence of water damage.

Casey's (Paris Road): 6/12, corrected its critical violations by a follow-up inspection on 6/14.

Two critical violations: Ice coffee dispenser and the microwave was heavily soiled.

Noodles & Company (South Ninth Street): 6/14, corrected its critical violations by a follow-up inspection.

One critical violation: Mold in the ice machine.

One non-critical violation: No labels on packaged baked goods

Sub Shop (East Nifong Blvd): 6/18

One critical violation: Lettuce was not date-labeled.

One non-critical violation: Packaged baked good were not labeled.

AMF Town & Country Lanes Kitchen: 6/14

One critical violation: Mold in the ice machine.

One non-critical violation: The inspection report said the employee's food needs to be stored away from the customer food.

Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins (Providence Road): 6/18

One critical violation: Unlabeled spray bottle.

Taco Bell (Bernadette Drive): 6/17

Three non-critical violations: Missing baseboards on the drive-thru counter, no thermometer in a cooler and multiple employees were missing food handler's cards.

Olive Garden: 6/18

One non-critical violation: Spoons were stored food-contact side up

Claysville Store (Hartsburg): 6/14

One non-critical violation: Countertop in disrepair.

Chuck E. Cheese: 6/18

One non-critical violation: No one present with manager training

Establishments without any violations at the time of the inspection: