COLUMBIA, Mo. - A fair opened in Columbia Mall's parking lot this week, bringing carnival rides and fair food.

Inspectors from the Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department inspected the concession stands Thursday afternoon, and ABC 17 News obtained the food inspection results Friday.

All six vendors passed the county health inspections. Those vendors include Totally Fried, Grab, Friendly Tea Lemonade and others.

ABC 17 News also obtained inspection reports for Wade Shows, the vendor providing carnival rides for the Columbia Mall event. Official reports were not made for on-site inspections at the mall because the company's rides were inspected this month when they were used at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, said an official with the Department of Public Safety, which is responsible for the inspections.

The inspections turned up mostly minor issues that were quickly corrected. The reports are available by clicking the link below.