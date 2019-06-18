Columbia Farmers Market to continue through construction

Columbia farmers market pavilion expected to open next

The Columbia Farmers Market in Clary-Shy Park's summer season has begun despite ongoing construction on the MU Health Care Pavilion.

The farmers market, which takes place Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, will be held on the easternmost cement slab on the outskirts of the pavilion until construction is completed.

Although contractors couldn’t complete the pavilion by May 18, Gabe Huffington says they’re shooting for completion by July 13.



In 2016, the market, along with other non-profit organizations -- the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture and Sustainable Farms and Communities -- and Columbia’s Department of Parks and Recreation partnered to create the concept for Missouri’s first agriculture park as a regional destination to connect Missourians with local agriculture.

In 1995 the city of Columbia purchased the property known as the old fairgrounds, opening the farmers market there and building the Activity and Recreation Center. The MU Health pavilion is part of the agriculture park concept. Fundraising continues to build more features into the park, including an event center and additional parking.

The Tuesday Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Thursday Market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m.

More information available at buidthistown.org.