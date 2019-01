COLUMBIA, Mo. - Boone County deputies arrested a three-time convicted felon for having drugs and a loaded gun Saturday morning.

Deputies said they arrested Dustin Orlando Prince, 33, just before 2 a.m. at a home on Alan Circle in Columbia.

They said Prince had several grams of methamphetamine and a loaded firearm.

Since he's a felon, it's illegal for him to have one.

He faces drug and weapons charges.