Columbia Fire Chief announces retirement

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia Fire Chief Randy White has told interim City Manager John Glascock he plans to retire in October.

White joined the department back in October 1998. He started with the rank of Firefighter I and worked his way up through the ranks to being named fire chief in February 2015, when Fire Chief Charles Witt retired.

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the residents of Columbia for nearly 21 years. The men and women I have had the pleasure to work with devote their lives to the protection of our community and visitors," White said. "I know the strong tradition of service we live by will continue to grow."

Under his leadership, the Columbia Fire Department received international accreditation from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International. Only 258 fire departments in the world have achieved the award.

Deputy Chief Kyle Fansler will fill the role of acting chief after White retires until a permanent chief is named.