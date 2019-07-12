Columbia Fire Department holds training for recruit class

CFD live burn

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Fire Department held a live burn for its recruits at its training academy Friday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Brad Fraizer said Friday marked the first of multiple live burns for Basic Recruit Class BRS1-2019. The live burns allow recruits to learn fire behavior firsthand.

The recruit class practiced hose handling and forcible entry techniques earlier in the week.

"We have a variety of techniques, best practices and ways to deal with a wide range of challenges on emergency scenes ranging from water rescue to technical rescues, fire fighting and forcing entry into a structure, for example," Fraizer said.

Fraizer said that the training offered for recruits this week is also offered for all personnel as part of their overall training curriculum.