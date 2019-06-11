Columbia fire units respond to vehicle in building

The Columbia Fire Department responds to a vehicle collision with a building on Monday, June 10, 2019. Source: CFD

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia fire crews responded to a vehicle that collided with a home on Amelia Street on Monday.

According to fire officials, crews responded to the home just before 5 p.m. on Monday. The vehicle ran into the building and was removed from the building before fire officials arrived, said Assistant Fire Chief Brad Frazier.

Fire crews working a vehicle into a house on Amelia Street. pic.twitter.com/CJPju61qH8 — Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) June 10, 2019

Fire crews were able to stabilize the structure to prevent further damage, Frazier said. The fire department is still investigating what caused the crash and if there were any injuries.