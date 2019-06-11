SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Columbia fire units respond to vehicle in building

Structure stabilized

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 08:31 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 08:31 AM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia fire crews responded to a vehicle that collided with a home on Amelia Street on Monday.

According to fire officials, crews responded to the home just before 5 p.m. on Monday. The vehicle ran into the building and was removed from the building before fire officials arrived, said Assistant Fire Chief Brad Frazier. 

Fire crews were able to stabilize the structure to prevent further damage, Frazier said. The fire department is still investigating what caused the crash and if there were any injuries. 

 

 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Tuesday June 11 2019 Evening Weather Video

    Tuesday June 11 2019 Evening Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos