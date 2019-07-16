Columbia has higher gas price average than majority of Mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia has one of the highest gas price averages in Mid-Missouri.

According to the AAA website, Boone County has a higher gas price average than Cole, Callaway and Cooper counties. But while Boone County's average is $2.72, Columbia's average as a whole is 6 cents higher than Boone County at $2.78.

ABC 17 News calculated Columbia's average after visiting nine different gas stations in the city of Columbia. The lowest gas price ABC 17 found was $2.69.

Columbia's gas price average is similar to the national gas price average, which is $2.79. It is 22 cents higher than Missouri's average, which is $2.56.

After visiting stations in Columbia, ABC 17 News visited the cities of Fulton, Boonville and Jefferson City to test how accurate the website was for Callaway, Cole and Cooper counties.

Crews found the average gas price in Boonville was $2.44, Fulton was $2.52 and Jefferson City was $2.49.





According to the AAA website, Boone County also has a higher retail average than other counties in the area.

Boone County has a retail average of 2.775 to 2.526. Of the four counties ABC 17 News looked at, Cole County was the only other county in the same retail price category, according to the AAA website.