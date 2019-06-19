Columbia Housing Authority to discuss projects

Columbia Housing Authority project updates

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Housing Authority is set to discuss its future affordable housing projects Wednesday.

One of the projects on the agenda is the Providence Walkway Apartments. Phil Steinhaus, the CEO of the Columbia Housing Authority, previously said he fears the Providence Walkway Apartments could have similar issues to the recently renovated Bryant Walkway Apartments such as termite damage or wood rot.

"These properties are over 60 years old. Replacing them with new construction is going to bring them up to current code levels," Steinhaus said.

The CHA is awaiting funding from the Missouri Housing Development Commission. CHA had to cut down the project because former Governor Eric Greitens voted to stop using state funds for low-income housing.

"Affordable housing is a critical need in our community and across the state, and so we hope that the governor does the right thing and reinstates those credits," he said.

There was a bill in the Senate during the last legislative session, but it didn't make it to Governor Parson's desk.