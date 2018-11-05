Columbia is considering annexing 31 acres of land

Columbia continues to expand

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The property is on the east of Bearfield Road and to the north of Gans Road off of Discovery Parkway. The 31-acres of land is currently zoned for agriculture.

City council could discuss annexing the land and rezoning for single-family homes. The annexation is set for a 2nd read on Monday's city council agenda.

During a Planning & Zoning Commission meeting in June, one Columbia resident voiced concern over environmental impacts the potential new subdivision might create.

"Clear Creek which directly funnels into the Rockbridge State Park Cave which could effect the population of bats that lives there," said Abigail Bridgeman.

Other residents said building new homes could cause negative traffic impacts.

Discovery Parkway is quickly developing with construction of Philips Park Sports Fieldhouse underway and expected to finish by the spring.

Landmark Hospital is looking to expand and build a new specialty care facility in the area. Planning and zoning has already approved the hospital.