Columbia looking at agreement for hangar at Columbia Regional Airport

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia City Council is looking at an agreement to reconstruct and expand a new hangar at the Columbia Regional Airport, according to the council agenda.

According to the council memo, "Staff is requesting Council authorize the City Manager to execute a Consultant Agreement with Burns & McDonnell, Inc. to assist the City of Columbia in the design of Taxilane C2 and apron expansion for the new Hangar 730 which replaces Hangar 350 at Columbia Regional Airport."

The project is expected to cost $165,186.

According to the agenda, the city is eligible for the Missouri Department of Transportation to reimburse 90 percent of the costs. The other 10 percent would come from Columbia's transportation sales tax.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.