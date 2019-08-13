Columbia Mall looking to split into two lots

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Mall is looking to split its one lot into two separate ones.

Clint Smith, a project manager for the city of Columbia, said the current plan is to create a separate 6.33-acre lot that includes the former Sear's building which has been vacant since July 2018.

According to the Planning and Zoning Commission agenda, the interested retailers are Dillard's Inc., J.C. Penney Properties Inc., and Dayton-Hudson Corporation, now known as the Target Corporation. The companies and their representative, Cochran Engineering, are seeking city approval of a change to the development plan for the area to create the lot.

The mall would be able to do whatever it wanted with the lot, including selling it to a different owner.

It wasn't clear what the companies are planning for the space -- none of the companies listed in the request or mall management immediately responded to messages seeking more information about the future of the lot.