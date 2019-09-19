Columbia man accused of raping woman

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man is now charged in Boone County, accused of raping a woman.

According to court documents, the woman was tailgating with friends at Mizzou on Saturday night. She reportedly told police she had taken Xanax and drank multiple beers. Court documents said she admitted she struggled to remember everything, but she eventually ended up at a house she was familiar with before she blacked out.

Court documents said the victim woke up at 1:30 a.m. and realized she was being sexually assaulted and then passed out again. She woke up later and allegedly took two pills given to her by Jason Boley. Court documents said the victim thought they were aspirin at the time, but now believes they were Xanax. Documents said Boley raped her a second time.

Boley was arrested and booked in the Boone County Jail and is now charged with two counts of first-degree rape.