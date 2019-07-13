Columbia man arrested for stealing in Fulton

Mitchell Suhr , 30, of Columbia was arrested in Fulton for stealing and drug charges.

Mitchell Suhr , 30, of Columbia was arrested in Fulton for stealing and drug charges.

FULTON, Mo. - A Columbia man was arrested Thursday for stealing in Fulton.

In a news release, Fulton police said officers were called to Factory Connection at 1855 N. Bluff for a report of someone stealing.

Officers found Mitchell Suhr, 30, of Columbia a short distance from the scene.

During an investigation, officers found the stolen merchandise, as well as two separate types of suspected controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Suhr was arrested for misdemeanor stealing, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the release, he was processed and released on summons.