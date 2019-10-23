Columbia man placed on probation in accidental shooting case

Antwant Grant is arrested for allegedly being involved in an accidental fatal shooting from December 2018.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia man who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in September was sentenced to five years of supervised probation on Monday.

Antwane L. Grant was arrested and charged in January after Tavious Grant was shot and killed on Dec. 19 at a residence in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane.

After an investigation, detectives found that the victim, the suspect and two other witnesses were in a residence smoking marijuana, according to Columbia Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts. Antwane asked to see Tavious' gun, and as he handed the gun back to Tavious, it went off, and the bullet hit Tavious, court documents said.

Antwane told police he might have still had his hand on the trigger when he gave the gun back to Tavious.

Detectives said they did not believe the shooting was intentional.

If Antwane violates his probation, he will spend 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.