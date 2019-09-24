Columbia man pleads guilty in fake terror plot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Columbia man pleaded guilty Tuesday to trying to provide supplies for a terrorist attack in Kansas City.

Robert Lorenzo Hester, 28, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of trying to supply bomb-making materials to a terrorist group in late 2016.

Hester was charged in federal court in 2017. According to court documents, he was making the plans with people he believed were members of the terror group ISIS, but were actually undercover law enforcement personnel.

The judge told Hester on Tuesday he had the "online presence of someone who supported a terrorist organization."

A sentencing date for Hester has not been set. The maximum sentence is 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and lifetime supervised parole.