Columbia man sentenced for meth distribution

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia man has been sentenced to federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm and meth distribution.

Elfonta Arnaz Stevens, 44, was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison without parole. In June, he pleaded guilty to possessing meth with the intent to distribute it. Back in May 2018, detectives with the Columbia Police Department found Stevens in the parking lot of an Eagle Stop gas station on North Providence Road after a report he had a gun.

The detectives placed Stevens in handcuffs and found a Hi-Point .380-caliber handgun in Stevens' right front pocket. They also found two baggies that contained 6 grams of meth in his sock, along with $263 in cash.

In his past, Stevens has 10 felony convictions, ranging from drug possession and stealing to property damage and assault.