SALINE COUNTY, Mo - A Columbia man suffered serious injuries in a car crash Thursday morning in Saline County.

Anton Zagonenko, 36, was struck by a car while walking in the road on eastbound Interstate 70 near the 85.8 mile marker at about 1:15 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Michael Davis, 36, of Boonville, hit Zagonenko while attempting to pass a semi-truck, the patrol said. The truck, driven by Aderly Perez, 24, of Mexico, swerved and drove off the right side of the road before hitting the guardrail and two bridge pillars.

The car that hit Zagonenko suffered moderate damage, while the semi was towed from the scene.

Zagonenko was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. He was in fair condition Thursday afternoon.