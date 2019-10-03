Columbia masseuse pleads guilty to sexual misconduct

COLUMBIA, Mo. - An unlicensed Columbia massage therapist pleaded guilty Wednesday to two misdemeanor charges of sexual misconduct.

Karl A. Swope was sentenced to pay a $4,000 fine and register as a sex offender for life.

Swope was charged in September 2018 with second-degree sexual abuse after he allegedly touched a woman inappropriately.

Police said the victim went to Swope's home in Columbia because she was experiencing neck and shoulder pain. A probable cause statement said she received information about Swope from a person "close to her who had seen him." That person said Swope had portrayed himself as a retired chiropractor.