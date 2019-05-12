Columbia men arrested after foot pursuit in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - - Two Columbia men were arrested after a foot pursuit in Callaway County on Friday.

According to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was patrolling the area of County Road 340 near Millersburg when the deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Timothy Moore, 44, of Columbia, for traffic violations.

A passenger, Malik Cobb, 22, of Columbia, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Other deputies, assisted by Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers, responded to the area to assist and Cobb was arrested after a struggle with deputies.

Moore is being held in the Callaway County jail on a $500 bond for driving with a revoked license. Cobb is being held on a $1,000 bond for resisting arrest.